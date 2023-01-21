Charles Edward Burns

Charles (Chucky) Edward Burns has gone now to rest with our Lord and Savior. He passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his Huntington Beach, California, home at the age of 35.
Born Jan. 8, 1987 in Key West, Florida, to Michael (Miguel) and Kathleen Burns, Chuck was a loving son, brother, and husband. He had very close relationships with his family, and not a day would go by without him letting his parents know in some way that he loved and cared for them. The love and bond he shared with his sister Charlotte was also strong, and they were always there for each other, especially in times of need.
Chuck and his wife, Merryl, were true soul mates and the light of each other’s lives. They had a very loving and adventurous marriage. Their beloved dog, Mako, was their baby and was at Chuck’s side at his time of death.
Chuck had a very intimate circle of friends, with his closest friend being James Flowers. Friends for life, they were born one day apart at the same hospital, and from that time on were inseparable.
Wild and adventurous in many ways, Chuck lived fearlessly. During his early life he enjoyed spending time on the water, going out to sandbars, camping, boating, lobstering and spearfishing. Simply just being out in the ocean brought him pure joy. As a child he had a go-cart, which led to his enjoyment of fast cars. He always had a love for animals, and throughout his childhood had many different types of pets, and was constantly teaching his family’s dog, Shadow, new tricks.
Chuck graduated with the Class of 2005 from Key West High School. During his last years of living in Key West, he was a server at Mangoes, which is where he met Merryl. While dating they traveled to many different places and enjoyed lots of outdoor activities such as hiking, boating and becoming dive certified. After a year of dating Chuck proposed on a mountaintop 10,000 feet high in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. They got married months later on a beautiful beach in Lido Key, Florida, with Mako as their ring bearer. After marrying they relocated to Huntington Beach, California, where they set up a beautiful home and life.
Chuck worked there as an entrepreneur with eBay, and they continued traveling and enjoying the outdoors, frequently hiking in the mountains of California with Mako.
Chuck comes from a large extended family, and is survived on his father’s side by Steve and Louise Burns, their children and grandchildren; Robert (Bobby) Burns; and by Charles J. Burns Jr.
On his mother’s side he is survived by Carol Anderson, her daughters and grandchildren; Marti and Rick Clark, his children and grandchildren; Ginny and Dave Holle, their children and grandchildren; Gary and Pat Clark, their children and grandchildren; Randy Clark; Roz Clark, her daughters and grandchild; and by Charles and Diane Clark, and their children and grandchildren.
Chuck was known by his family and friends to be a kind, genuine and respectful person, who was always willing to help anyone in need. He was full of positivity and so much energy. He will be missed dearly by all of those who knew him, but his spirit will live on forever in all of our cherished memories.
“It is not death that a man should fear, but rather he should fear never beginning to live.” — Marcus Aurelius.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
