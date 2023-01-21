Charles Edward Burns

Burns

Charles (Chucky) Edward Burns has gone now to rest with our Lord and Savior. He passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at his Huntington Beach, California, home at the age of 35.

Born Jan. 8, 1987 in Key West, Florida, to Michael (Miguel) and Kathleen Burns, Chuck was a loving son, brother, and husband. He had very close relationships with his family, and not a day would go by without him letting his parents know in some way that he loved and cared for them. The love and bond he shared with his sister Charlotte was also strong, and they were always there for each other, especially in times of need.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Burns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.