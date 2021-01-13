Charles H Carter

On Dec. 20, 2020, after a sudden stroke, Capt. Charles Carter left the local fishing grounds on the journey home to be with his loving heavenly family. Charles will be greeted by many loved ones, most notably his loving wife, Linda Carter, and life-long friend, fishing partner and brother Capt. Butch Carter. Charles was also preceded by his father. Herman Carter, mother, Elizabeth Corbin Carter and stepmother, Pearl, infant daughter Terry Lynn, daughter Sharon, and first wife, Diane Key Cuervo. Surviving Charles are his daughters Karen Carter Davis, Toby Blacow, son Kenny Blacow, grandchildren Ryan (Amanda) Owens, Rachel Davis, Ben Blacow, ￼and Dylan Strasser. Charles is also survived by his sisters Rose Marie Davis, Richie (Don) Hightower and, many more nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Born in Sheldon, South Carolina, Charles and his family moved to Key West when he was 9 years old. At an early age, Charles started working on the water, supporting his stepmother’s medical needs. It wasn’t long before he became Capt. Charles, and he continued to work on the water for more than 55 years. Charles’ other passions were hunting and horses. He always remarked that he would have loved to be a cowboy in the Old West, never passing up an opportunity to work on the cattle farm owned by his friend Capt. Tim Daniels. Hunting took him to many places, from South Carolina, over to Kentucky, west to Montana, and all the way to Alaska, where he bagged a trophy moose and elk. Always willing to share a story of his adventures, many of his friends and family have said they will miss talking with their friend Charles.
The family would like to thank those first responders and healthcare workers who are braving this current pandemic to be there when Charles was in need. We are very proud to acknowledge one of those first responders is his own grandson, fire/paramedic Ryan Ownes. Thank you, Ryan, for all you do to keep your community safe.
A memorial service will be planned in the future when we can all gather in safety from the pandemic.