Charles Henry Wardlow VI
Chuck or “Chuck-Chuck,” as his great grandmother, Nena, and his mother called him, was born May, 20, 1964 to Charles Henry Wardlow Jr. and Luz Salas Wardlow (Robidere) at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. Charles H. Wardlow Jr. was stationed there while serving in the U.S. Air Force when he met and married Chuck’s beautiful mother, Luz Salas Wardlow (Robidere). The couple and their baby boy, Chuck, returned to the United States the following year by way of Chatham AFB in Savannah, Georgia. The following year would bring the family back to Key West, Florida. They would have two more sons, Christopher and Clifford during this two-year transition back to Key West.
Chuck was the eldest grandson of the late Charles H. Wardlow Sr. and Ada R. Wardlow of Key West, Florida. Chuck was a 6th generation Key Wester and proud of it. Chuck attended Key West High School, Class of 1982. At KWHS, Chuck was a quarterback for the Fighting Conchs (No. 14). He lettered in his four years playing for Key West High School. Chuck was involved in many high school clubs and activities, including the Math Club and Chess Club, and was crowned Sweetheart King and voted Most Courteous of his class. Chuck enjoyed anything that involved strategy and he excelled at those challenges. He was always playing sports, loved boating, fishing, golf and, most of all, his family time.
Upon graduation, Chuck moved to Tampa to attend Hillsborough Community College. He later transferred to, and graduated from, the University of South Florida. While in college, Chuck started a lawn and pool-cleaning service. After building the company and having success with it, Chuck needed a new challenge. He sold the business. Chuck then started working in the insurance industry. He learned every aspect of that industry and eventually decided to sell his home and transfer to Miami. He maintained his position in the insurance industry and enjoyed the challenges. Chuck made many lifelong friends in the industry. There wasn’t a place that Chuck would go that he wouldn’t run into someone who knew him and there was always a funny story that Chuck would tell regarding a lot of these casual meetings.
While in Miami, Chuck met Alejandra. Chuck would fall in love with her. Chuck would use his God-given charm and his natural determination to get better acquainted and win her over. The beautiful couple would soon marry in Key West, on the pier behind the Holiday Inn (now Marriott Beachside) with family and friends present to witness this beautiful joining of two amazing people. They would have two sons, Charles “Charlie” Wardlow VII (24) and Lucas H. Wardlow (15). Chuck adored his boys and made sure that he gave them his undivided attention and love. Chuck and Alejandra gave their sons an overabundance of love and guidance. They travelled often and spent time in the keys with the family and occasionally jumped on a boat and headed out the sandbars that Chuck and the boys loved so much. The boys have grown into super-intelligent, respectful and loving young men who are a direct reflection of their amazing parents.
During his time in the insurance industry, Chuck never stopped wanting to expand his knowledge. Chuck attended and graduated from the University of Miami and was a proud Hurricane. Chuck eventually left the insurance industry and started as a sales and marketing representative for Diagnostic Testing Group, which had offices in Coral Gables, Kendall and Plantation. Chuck’s talented skill set, drive, ambition, intelligence, product knowledge and determination to help this company grow was just the challenge he needed. Chuck had exceeded the expectations and sales goals set for him, which proved that Chuck was the right fit for the company. The Board of Directors agreed and voted to elevate Chuck to President of DTG within four short years. He loved that challenge and the knowledge he gained from that experience. Chuck would remain involved with the company for years until it sold. Later after its sale, he remained as a consultant but would then seek to create a new challenge. Chuck then set his sights on pharmaceuticals. He helped establish Physicians Drug Store and other similar companies in South Florida that provided prepackaged medications to doctors’ offices. For the last few years and upon his unexpected passing, Chuck was consulting and involved in building partnerships with groups of physicians to create urgent care offices around South Florida.
Chuck’s intelligence and sharp wit always brightened up any room. He knew the history of his Key West family and proud of his roots. Chuck would share his many stories of Key West with all that knew him. Chuck’s love and affection for his sons, his family, his many friends, his business associates and his undying love for our ‘Tiny Island with a HUGE Heart’ will forever be burned into our hearts and minds. We will all remember our “Chuck Chuck” and we will all sorely miss his dynamic presence.
Chuck was preceded in death by his great grandmother Pura Pego (Nena); his grandparents, Charles H. Wardlow Sr. and Ada R. Wardlow; his parents Charles H. Wardlow Jr and Luz Salas (Wardlow) Robidere; step-father Harry N. Robidere, and his uncle, Chief Richard B. Wardlow and aunt Nina J. Wardlow
Chuck is survived by his former wife Alejandra Wardlow; his sons, Charles “Charlie” Wardlow and Lucas Wardlow; former wife Ada Wardlow, Miami, Florida; step-mother, Maxine Wardlow, Hallandale, Florida; brothers, Christopher H. Wardlow (Kathy and Kyle Smith) Key West; Clifford H. Wardlow (Randi) Vero Beach; sister, Charlene Hollie Wardlow, Hallandale; nephews Christopher L. Wardlow (Hana), Taylor J. Wardlow, Wedley Charles, Akron, Ohio, John Wardlow, Robbie Wardlow; uncles Dennis J. Wardlow (Ann) Key West, Kenneth D. Wardlow Sr. (Carol) Key West, William R. Wardlow (Debra) Key West; cousins Dennis J. Wardlow (Teri) Hollywood, Florida, Amy Wardlow of Key West, Tara Wardlow Davila (Wayne) Key West, Cindy Wardlow Turco (Anthony) Carrollwood, Florida, Kenneth D. Wardlow Jr. (Megan) Key West, Angela C. Wardlow Vanloon (David) Key West, William R. Wardlow Jr. Carrollwood, Mandy J. Wardlow, Key West, Jo Elle Williams (Boyd), Key West, and Kayla Szymansky, Nina Szymansky, JJ Wardlow, Drew Kaye, Ryan Kaye, Emily Davila, Camden Turco, Bella Turco, Ada Van Loon, Roman Van Loon, Sophia Wardlow, Siena Wardlow, Gianna Wardlow, Trae Wardlow, Adaya Wardlow and Zaine Diaz and many family members unmentioned in the Philippines.
A viewing and visitation will be at Dean and Sons Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West, on Saturday, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. The family asks that you not wear black to the visitation. It was suggested that ‘Key West casual’ would be the appropriate dress code and a celebration of Chuck’s life to immediately follow the visitation will be held at the Wardlow Compound, 4139 Eagle Ave., Key West, for all who would like to share some family love and memories of an amazing Conch.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations to Charles Wardlow’s Medical Recovery Fund @ GoFundMe for his surviving children Charles and Lucas.