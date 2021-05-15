Charles Junior Hammond

Charles Junior “Chuck” Hammond, 93, of Key West, Florida, formerly of Canton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1927, in Canton to Charles B. and Laura Marguerite (Bohannon) Hammond.
He is survived by his partner, Joseph Lyles; two nieces; and six nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, J. Robert Hammond; and one sister, Janet L. Chambers.
Charles graduated from Canton High School in 1945. He earned three degrees in Economics from the University of Illinois: BS in 1949, MS in 1954 and Ph.D. in 1958. He was an assistant professor of economics at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio; served two years in the U.S. Army; and spent two years teaching servicemen in Europe through Maryland University before beginning a successful career as a loan officer and international economist with the Export-Import Bank of the United States in Washington, D.C.
Upon graduation from Canton High School, Charles was awarded the Van B. Eyerly scholarship, which helped pay his expenses as an undergraduate at the U of I. Appreciative of that scholarship, Charles donated $1 million to the university to be used to create a scholarship intended for students from Fulton County who attend the university, with preference to students from his hometown of Canton.
Upon retirement, he located to Key West, Florida, where he was involved in volunteer work in various community projects. He was also very active in his church, St. Paul’s Episcopal, where he served in various leadership capacities, including Damascus Fund chairman, summer treasurer, vestryman, and usher.
Services will be Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Key West, carried live on St. Paul’s Facebook page, “St. Paul’s Key West.”