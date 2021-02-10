Charles M. Roberts III (Boy) went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 3, 2021 at the age of 74.
Charles was born Nov. 9, 1946, at 819 Olivia St., Key West, Florida to Charles M. Roberts Jr. and Zenaida Pazo Roberts, both Key West natives. Charlie was a fifth- generation Conch and proud of his heritage. Charles attended Key West High School and graduated in 1964. He stayed in Key West Florida after graduation. In 1968, he began his career with the Department of Defense, U.S. Navy Civil Service, retiring in 2005. Charles received many citations and awards but he was most proud with his selection as Housing Director of the Year Worldwide.
He was a proud member of The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea and a devoted member of Divine Mercy Chapel. Charles was predeceased in death by his beloved parents, Charles Malcom and Zenaida Roberts, brother Raymond Roberts, maternal grandmother Caridad Crespo, his maternal grandfather Miguel Pazo, paternal grandparents C.M. Roberts Sr. and Lucille (Tift) Roberts, cousin Cari Kerr, uncle Artemio Crespo, aunts Violet Martinez, Dalia Fernandez, Mina Gonzalez and Palmira Rudick.
He is survived by his loving and devoted son Charles M. Roberts IV, of Clermont, Florida; two beloved grandsons Charles the V and Gabriel, also of Clermont; loving sister Teresa Roberts Saponara (Mathew), loving nieces Christine Nevah (Patrick) of Land ‘O Lakes, Florida, Caridad Rodriguez (Amado) of Spring Hill, Florida, and Gerri del Valle (Linda) of Silver Springs, Maryland; great nieces Leah Zenaida Nevah and Ashley Rodriguez; great nephew Michael Rodriguez (Dee); loving cousins Maria Spring, Violet Louise Montero, Terry Beeman (Joanne), Troy Montero, Joyce Henson, Anita Garcia, Mary Albury, Pedi Koehn (George), Artemio Rogel, Danny Crespo (Barbara), Larry, Cathy, Peggy and Cindy; as well as the mother of his son, Diana Mira Bethel. Special “Thank you” to Dr. Elias Gerth and staff.
Visitations will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Praying of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m., at Dean Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St. Celebration of the Holy Mass will be held at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. with Father John. Private interment at family plot at the Key West City Cemetery with immediate family only. Dean Lopez funeral home is in charge of all arrangements. Masks and social distancing will be required by all. Flowers are welcome or you may make a donation to The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea and St. Martha’s Ministries.