Charles William Phillips Jr. died on the morning of Sept. 24, 2021, in Asheville, North Carolina. His sons, Tony Phillips and Charles “Cody” William Phillips III were at his side throughout his last days and up until his moment of passing. He was only 69 and really wished he had more time “for another adventure.” Alas, it wasn’t meant to be as his body had given out more than his spirit. He was formidable in his prime at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds with a bushy beard and fiery blue eyes.
Do not feel too much sorrow for him, though, as his adventures were many. A small metaphor for his life might be a boat he built in his basement in Connecticut as a child, only to find in the springtime it was too big to get out the door! His travels started young, including when he was only 15 driving out to California from the East Coast. He spent time in Central America, where he adopted his first son, Tony. Later in life, he sailed his family down to the Florida Keys and lived on a sailboat while building a house on No Name Key. The Keys were a special time in his life for him and his family, including his wife, Diane, whom he now joins in heaven.
Tennessee was another special time when the family built a resort out of a 300-acre farm at the base of the Cherokee National Forest. He made great friends there, as well, and his second son, Cody, married an amazing girl from those Tennessee mountains. After spending time traveling out west and a few years on Martha’s Vineyard, Charlie spent his final time in Asheville, North Carolina getting to know his grandchildren Charles William Phillips IV and Winter Jiane Phillips.
There are other stories and adventures as well, a lifetime of them, actually. Let it be known that he talked of his friends and family as if they were living legends. Charlie will be missed, and private services will be held by his remaining family and friends in the northeast, east Tennessee, and on Big Pine Key.
