Charles Wilson (Chuck) Burns, Jr., passed away on December 6, 2021, of complications from pneumonia, at Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola, Fl.
He was a resident of Pensacola, and had been a past sailboat resident of Biloxi, MS and Key West, FL. Born in Plaquemine, LA, he graduated St. John’s High School in Plaquemine, and with a Bachelors degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
Having worked for the Louisiana State Legislative Council-House of Representatives for 25 years, he retired in 1994. His retirement was spent sailing along the Gulf Coast, Key West, the Caribbean, including Cuba, and enjoying working on his brother Dan’s ranch in the Hill Country of Texas.
He is survived by his siblings, sister Nancy Cecilia Burns, Fredericksburg, TX; brother Jacob Traber Burns and nephew Traber Charles Burns, Ashland, OR; and sister-in-law Tonni Collette Burns, Baton Rouge and Camp Verde, TX. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Charles Wilson Burns, Sr., and Elsie Molaison Burns, of Baton Rouge and Plaquemine, and his brother, Daniel Joseph Burns, of Baton Rouge and Camp Verde, TX.
A private family service followed his cremation, in both Pensacola and Camp Verde.
