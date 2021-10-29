Charlie Roswell, 88, of Key West, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Charlie was born on April 19, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York., the son of Ralph and Jolan Pastor Roswell. He grew up on Long Island, where he developed a love for deep sea fishing.
Charlie graduated from New York Military Academy in 1951 and attended Hofstra University before entering the U.S. Army for two years of active duty.
He worked for many years in the family business, Henry Kayser & Fils, before relocating to Key West. Charlie dearly loved Key West and has been a resident for more than 40 years.
Charlie quickly became a colorful Key West character and enjoyed fishing all the beautiful waters surrounding the island. He was a regular at the Ocean Side Marina, where he made friends and competed in local fishing tournaments. Charlie wrote and published an article entitled “Key West Miracle” about the day he and captain, and friend, Tommy Pierce boated three marlin in one day!
After his wife passed away in 1999, Charlie pulled a one-speed beach cruiser that Pat had bought for him out of the garage and just started peddling around the island. Twenty years later, legend has it he had circumnavigated the earth over six times! Part of his daily route involved volunteering at Fort Zachary State Park, clearing acres of land of an invasive vine. Charlie again became an island legend. Charlie touched a lot of lives with his friendly and generous, larger-than-life personality.
He is survived by a beloved daughter, Nancy Roswell of Ocala, Florida, his sister, Virginia Riegel and brother-in-law Dr. Frederick Riegel and three nephews, Roswell “Ross”, Eric and Philip Riegel.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife, Pat.
Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will have a private celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, and to remember Charlie’s love for animals, donations would be gratefully accepted at the Florida Keys SPCA.
