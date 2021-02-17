Charlotte Ann Golden, 78, of Key West, Florida, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Mount Sinai Medical Center, in Miami Beach, Florida.
She was born on June 19, 1942, in Overtone, Texas to the late David and Mary (Cushman) Honeycutt. She moved to Key West and the Lower Keys area with her husband (Joe) in 1969, coming from Texas, and they were married more than 50 years. Being the wife of a fisherman produces patience as its most prominent facet.
She was a member of the Sugarloaf Baptist Church. The highest calling of this life is to walk with God. Ann walked with Him every day. Her faith rested entirely on the finished work of Jesus Christ and God’s amazing grace. Christianity was not merely emotion; nor meaningless words spoken. It was a quiet confidence. Ann never confused religion with relationship. New life in Christ affects the whole of life and the Holy Spirit within her was evident by the fruit of the Spirit. This is how she lived.
Love was the foundation of her life; the grace of Christianity. Joy was a dimension of living, despite some negative circumstances. Peace was knowing that the suffering of life would pale in comparison to what God had in store for her. Goodness was shown in a life characterized by a desire to be a blessing. Faith was the practice of holding fast to the Word of God. Meekness was the quiet strength that accompanied her trust in her Lord. She had the heart of Mary, who said, “My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior.”
She taught from a godly lifestyle. It was Ann’s faithfulness to the Lord that persuaded others to want a relationship with Him. Her children and grandchildren were her crowning glory. Ann is preceded in death by her husband William “Joe” Golden Sr.; son Bill Golden; sister Becky Altmeyer; brothers Kenneth and Baxter Honeycutt and son-in-laws James “Randy” Nix and Steve Williams. She is survived by daughters; Catherine Nix, Marie Williams; sons Paul (Sarah) Golden, John Golden; grandchildren Lisa (John) Garrison, Emily (Chase) Mays, Joseph Golden, Summer Golden, John Golden, Jr., Samuel Golden, Avery Golden, Eloise Golden, Madeline Golden, Margaret Golden, Luann Oakes, Robert Johnson; great grandchildren Katelyn McMullen, Erin McMullen, Triston Mays, Cason Mays, Zoey Mays, McKenna Mays, Jace Gresham, Elaine Oakes; Leilani Golden, sister Marie Fulton; and brothers David and BJ Honeycutt.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Sugarloaf Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Southern Keys Cemetery Big Coppitt Key, Florida. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West, FL. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.