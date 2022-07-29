Cherie Marble Hills

Cherie (Marble) Hills passed away on June 16, 2022 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida.

Cherie was born in Syracuse, New York to Wendell and Verna Marble on April 12, 1951. She graduated from Alfred University. She moved to Key West, Florida in 1973. She fell in love with the beauty and tranquility of the old Key West and invested hours of labor into a ‘Conch house’ with her longtime friend. She married Lorentz Hills on July 30, 1983 and started a family, welcoming her greatest treasure, son Nelson Hills.

