Cherie (Marble) Hills passed away on June 16, 2022 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida.
Cherie was born in Syracuse, New York to Wendell and Verna Marble on April 12, 1951. She graduated from Alfred University. She moved to Key West, Florida in 1973. She fell in love with the beauty and tranquility of the old Key West and invested hours of labor into a ‘Conch house’ with her longtime friend. She married Lorentz Hills on July 30, 1983 and started a family, welcoming her greatest treasure, son Nelson Hills.
She devoted 40 years of her life to her career as a nurse; pursing her profession as a wound care specialist, working with patients at home and in the community; creating lasting bonds with patients during home care and administering vaccines at the Health Department. Cherie had endless hobbies and interests such as sailing, boating, racing, reading and gardening. She especially enjoyed participating in the Orchid Society, attending the Key West United Methodist Church, hosting New Year’s Day gatherings, entertaining friends near and far, traveling the summers at her cottage in Lime Lake, New York, and spending time with her son and Grandman.
Cherie is preceded in death by her mother, father and husband.
Cherie is survived by her second husband, Bob Portner, son Nelson Hills, daughter-in-law Sally Hills, grandson Nelson Jett Hills and many friends and family from Key West, Florida Keys, New York, California, Arizona, Michigan, Washington, Indiana, Illinois and England.
A Celebration of Life is soon to be determined.
