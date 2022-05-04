Cherie Yvonne Roberts Caraballo, 69, of Key West, left this Earth on the wings of a dove on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Cherie was born in Key West, Florida on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1952 to Carrol and Jessie Roberts.
Cherie was a member of the Key West High School Class of 1971. She attended Florida Keys Community College, Florida Community College Jacksonville and St. Leo University, where she took numerous college classes over the years while raising a family and working. She completed her college trek in 2014, earning a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in Information Technologies. She earned her degree at the young age of 62. She always said that it is never too late to accomplish anything.
Cherie worked numerous places over the years in the fields of customer service, bookkeeping and staff coordination. Her longest-running job was with Glad Tidings Tabernacle, yes, the church next to Dairy Queen. At Glad Tidings, she was a bookkeeper and did most of the leg work to make the first Christian radio station (WJIR) possible in Key West. That station is now owned by the Billy Graham Organization and broadcasts throughout the Caribbean. Cherie was also the secretary for Tabernacle Christian Academy, an accredited K-12 school. Her most interesting job was with the military vet clinic in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. Cherie’s love for photography was ignited and fostered by Conn’s Camera and Card Center.
Cherie is preceded in death by her father, Carrol T. Roberts, mother, Jessie G. Roberts, and brother Carrol “Tommy” Roberts Jr. Cherie is survived by two children, Angelique LeCoumpte (Nick) and Danny Caraballo Jr. (Lacy); four grandchildren, Kurt LeCoumpte, Amberly LeCoumpte, Danica Caraballo, and Landon Caraballo; one great-granddaughter, Waylynn LeCoumpte; two sisters, Linda Lee (Eddie) and Rena Mobley (Patrick); one sister-in-law, Sharon Roberts; cousin Janice Sparkman and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be greatly missed by close friends and her church families from Eagles Rest, Covenant Word and Glad Tidings.
Cherie was a ray of God’s sonshine, and we were all her rays of sunshine. In her memory, please take a moment to sing “You are my Sunshine’’ to someone you love. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, May 8, at 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Grand Resort, Tortuga Room, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West, FL. 33040
