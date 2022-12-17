Cherri Hobbs

Cherri Lynn Hobbs ,73, of Key West, passed away Nov. 23, 2022. She was born to the late Joseph and Bertha Emery, Sept. 19, 1949, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Cherri graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1967 and received her nursing degree from Key West College in 1981.

