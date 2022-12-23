Cherri Hobbs

Hobbs

Cherri Lynn Hobbs, 73, of Key West, passed away Nov. 23, 2022. She was born to the late Joseph and Bertha Emery, Sept. 19, 1949, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Cherri graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1967 and received her nursing degree from Florida Keys Community College in 1981.

She married Michael Hobbs in 1973 and they lived happily in the Bahamas, Key West, Cuba and California. Cherri is survived by her son, Joe Hobbs of Pensacola, daughter, Katie Holtkamp of Key West, brother, Steve Emery of Chattanooga, niece, Christy Cooper and grandchildren Javen, Sierra, Samson, Greta and Violet.

To plant a tree in memory of Cherri Hobbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.