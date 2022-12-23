Cherri Lynn Hobbs, 73, of Key West, passed away Nov. 23, 2022. She was born to the late Joseph and Bertha Emery, Sept. 19, 1949, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Cherri graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1967 and received her nursing degree from Florida Keys Community College in 1981.
She married Michael Hobbs in 1973 and they lived happily in the Bahamas, Key West, Cuba and California. Cherri is survived by her son, Joe Hobbs of Pensacola, daughter, Katie Holtkamp of Key West, brother, Steve Emery of Chattanooga, niece, Christy Cooper and grandchildren Javen, Sierra, Samson, Greta and Violet.
Cherri was an accomplished RN and had a passion for helping those in need. She helped countless people struggling from mental issues and chemical dependency treating patients at the Camarillo State Hospital, West Florida Pavilion and dePoo in Key West. Cherri was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West. Cherri will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. The family asks that people make donations to the American Red Cross in lieu of sending flowers.
