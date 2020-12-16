On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, Cheryl Cates, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Cheryl was born on Sept. 19, 1953, in Jacksonville, Florida. She moved to Key West at the age of 2. On Sept. 11, 1971, she married the love of her life, Craig Cates. They raised three daughters, Tammy, Nicole and Crystal. They also shared four beautiful grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Trevor and Andrew. Cheryl owned several businesses in Key West during her lifetime with her husband, Craig, including Cates Automotive and Napa Auto Parts. Cheryl was also a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Knight Gardner Realty.
Cheryl was passionate about many things. Her pride for her family and adoration for her husband were evident to everyone who knew her. Her vibrant presence lit up any room she entered. She loved live music and was an avid supporter of the local musicians in Key West and was often found singing around town herself. Cheryl was a fierce champion and advocate for those in need on her beloved island. She was involved in many organizations and spearheaded numerous fundraisers for people and causes. Her benevolence and compassion were infectious. She served on the boards for the Wesley House, Samuel’s House and Kids Come First. She cherished her nine years as the First Lady of Key West and used all her influence and connections to make her island home a better place.
Cheryl also shared a passion for the water and boating with her husband, Craig. They enjoyed long weekends at Boca Grande together and exploring the Bahamian islands on their boat, Craig’s Girls. She left her mark on many small towns all around the Bahamas.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother, Jane, and her brother, Darryl. She is survived by her husband, Craig, her three daughters, Tammy, Nicole and Crystal, her four grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Trevor and Andrew, her father, Harold, her brother, Johney, and sister, Felicia, her son-in-law, Raymond, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cecile, Scott, Joanne, Kevin and Brooke and nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family will plan a Celebration of Life for Cheryl once it is safe for us to gather again.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Cheryl’s honor to one of the above listed non-profits or donations of PPE equipment for the frontline healthcare heroes at Jackson Memorial Hospital or Lower Keys Medical Center.