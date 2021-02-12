The Liddle family shares the news of the passing of Christopher Cain Liddle on Jan. 26, 2021, in Cudjoe Key, Florida, following a short period of declining health.
Chris was born in 1956 in Albany, New York and graduated from the Albany Academy. He attended Outward Bound School and developed a passionate interest in the wilderness, undertaking a 1,000-mile solo hike on the Pacific Crest Trail while in his teens. Chris graduated from Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, where he studied outdoor education and solar design. He became a wilderness guide, produced his own mountaineering gear and used it on expeditions to Mount Foraker in Alaska, Pico de Orizaba in Mexico and Mount Huasqueron in Peru.
After receiving a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Colorado Denver, he moved to Vermont and established an architecture practice, specializing in resorts and vacation homes. Chris was an activist and organizer for causes he believed in, including nuclear disarmament, environmental justice, the rights of the homeless and world peace.
After vacationing there for many years, he moved to the Florida Keys where he enjoyed the great outdoors and making new friends. Along with his architecture practice, he worked as a kayak guide and led tours of the pirate history of Key West. In addition to the Keys, his family home on Friends Lake in the Adirondacks of New York was always a special place for him to relax and spend time.
Chris was a lively storyteller, always quick to make a friend and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his father, Charles M. Liddle of Albany, New York; brother Matt Liddle (Nancy) of Sylva, North Carolina; sister Sara Holloway (TJ) of Underhill, Vermont; as well as niece Hannah Kreider (Mason) of Charleston, South Carolina and nephews Jack Liddle of Sylva, North Carolina and Carson Holloway of Underhill, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers contributions could be made to The Adirondack Land Trust, https://adirondacklandtrust.org/.