Cira Rose Valdez (Labrada) passed away suddenly Dec. 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerardo M. Labrada and Mary Torres-Labrada, sisters Geraldine “Jerry” Blanco and Maxine Anastasia, brothers Maxi and Gonzalo (Gongi) Labrada. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy T. Pullara and Tammy M. Aguilera, son-in-law Johnny J. Pullara Sr., grandsons Johnny J. Pullara Jr. and Geovanni “Geno” Aguilera, granddaughters Theresa A. Pullara and Sgt. Indiah C. Aguilera, U.S. Army, great-granddaughter Kaylannah Ivy Aguilera, nephews Terry and Danny Blanco, Patrick and Dino Labrada, cousins Manual Bazo, Shian Rios and Onelia Conley, and her best friend of more than 50 years, Mercedita Quesada.
Cira was born on March 18, 1934 and raised in Key West, Florida, a second-generation Conch. She grew up on Packer Street with her siblings. Cira relocated to Tampa soon after the death of her eldest sister, Jerry. She enjoyed get-together with family and loved spending time with her great-granddaughter Kaylannah and watching the novela with her daughter Cindy. Our mom’s passing left a permanent void in our hearts and lives. Mom, our lives will never be the same, but we take comfort in knowing we will be reunited in Christ. We love and miss you so much.