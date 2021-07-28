Cletis Massingill, “Hogan,” passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home on Sugarloaf Key, Florida. He was born on Thursday, Jan. 26, 1933 in Tazewell, Tennessee, to Porter and Lena Massingill. He was the second-oldest of seven brothers.
He joined the U.S. Navy as a teenager, serving during the Korean War as a submarine machinist. After leaving the Navy and while working with the Civil Service, he had the honor of working on President John F. Kennedy’s PT-109. During his time with Civil Service, he decided to use his GI Bill and take up flying. As a flight instructor with Island City Flying Service, he fell in love with the love of his life, Lois, after taking her up for her first flight lesson.
His love of flying took him to the skies, building over 45,000 flight hours throughout his career. He flew for commercial airliners, including Air Sunshine, Air Florida and Midway. Throughout his flying career he flew and trained on multiple aircraft, with a few being the Convair 440, Beach 18, Cessna 206, Cessna Caravan, DC-3, 737, 727, DC-9 and MD80. As Chief Pilot for the Key West Seaplane Service flying to the Dry Tortugas, he logged more flights than any other pilot in the history of flights out to Fort Jefferson and twice landed on the water with engine failure without any injuries or casualties.
In the course of his flying career, he was hijacked twice to Cuba and returned safe and unharmed. With amazing good health, he was able to continue flying and instructing students up until a few days before he passed, where he will be flying for eternity. Throughout his life he enjoyed flying, diving, motorcycling, horseback riding, bicycling, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Porter and Lena Massingill, brothers Hollis Massingill (infant) and Harold Massengill, and son, Jim Massingill. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lois Virginia Massingill, and children Bryan Massingill, Deborah Godwin (Tim) and Phoebe Sutton (Jim), and honorary daughters Jody Valenzuela Luck (Jeff) and Julie Valenzuela Quella (Will), as well as 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four brothers, along with a host of other relatives and close friends.
More than 100 family and friends celebrated his life at the America Legion Post 28 on Wednesday, July 21, and shared stories of the impact that Hogan made on their lives. Hogan’s Final Flight Out of Key West will be Wednesday, July 28, at 8:30 a.m., departing from Signature/Island City Flying Airport with full honors. He will be escorted from the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home with a VFW motorcycle brigade to the airport. The Key West Fire Department will be present to honor him as he takes his final flight from EYW to his home in Tazewell, Tennessee. All are invited, welcomed and encouraged to come and share with his family as they send Hogan on his final flight.
Family wish to extend gratitude to Bob Dean of Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, the Spottswoods family, Sonny Knowles, American Legion Post 28, RJ of Key West Aircraft Maintenance, Key West Fire Department, Island City Flying Services, VFW Post 3911 and the numerous anonymous donors and Eddie Overholt of Claiborne Funeral Services of Tazewell, and all the family and friends for the love, prayers and support given during this sudden loss of their devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Visitation and funeral services to include the graveside with full military Hhonors will be held Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. in the Claiborne–Overholt Funeral Home Chapel located in Tazewell. The services will be officiated by Rev. Raymond Shreve.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Cletis Massingill “Hogan’s” honor to Missionary Flights International, 3170 Airmans Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34946, http://www.missionaryflights.org.