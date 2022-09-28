Clyde Jackson (CJ) Carey Jr. passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, after a brief illness in Key West, surrounded by his loved ones.
CJ was preceded in death by his father, Clyde J. Carey; his mother, Concha (De Castro) Nordyke and stepfather, Edgar Nordkye; daughter Tonya (Carey) Graybeal, stepson Kevin McHugh, nephew JD Kobezak; niece Rickie Lynn (Kobezak) Jernigan; and too, too many dear friends.
CJ is survived by his daughter, Tosha (Carey) Pitts, sister, Edna (Carey) Kobezak, brother, Evelio Hernandez; stepsister Mercedes Cruz, nephews Howard Hernandez and Kristian Hernandez, niece Kaylynn Hernandez, granddaughter Tyler Pitts, great nephews James and Jack Jernigan, dear friends Michael and Sue Jolly; and so many other wonderful friends and family.
Born on June 7, 1942, in Key West, CJ lived almost his entire life here, leaving only to serve his country as a firefighter in the U.S. Marine Corp and then to work for the Merchant Marines on the salvage vessel Cable, before settling into a civil service career as a crash crew firefighter for the U.S. Naval Air Stations in Boca Chica and Key West, where he worked until retirement.
CJ was a real prankster and took great joy in playing tricks on everyone. He was a true Conch, hard-shelled and stubborn, mostly Salty, but with a core of sweetness. If CJ loved you, you knew it! And if he didn’t like you, well … you probably didn’t like him, either. He was, without a doubt, the absolute best father two girls could ever ask for. The island is a little quieter without him, and he will be dearly missed.
