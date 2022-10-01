(CJ) Clyde Jackson Carey

Carey

Clyde Jackson (CJ) Carey Jr. passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, after a brief illness in Key West, surrounded by his loved ones.

CJ was preceded in death by his father, Clyde J. Carey; his mother, Concha (De Castro) Nordyke and stepfather, Edgar Nordkye; daughter Tonya (Carey) Graybeal, stepson Kevin McHugh, nephew JD Kobezak; niece Rickie Lynn (Kobezak) Jernigan; and too, too many dear friends.

