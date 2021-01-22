Consuelo R Jiménez Wild, Connie, Yeya.
Connie, 73 passed away of natural causes on Nov. 15, 2020 in Sunrise, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, John Wild, son John Nathan (Michelle) Wild, brother Danny (Susie) Jimenez, grandsons Cameron and Lucas Carballo, granddaughter Charlotte Maria Wild. She also leaves behind nieces Dani (Todd) Herce, Sonia Jimenez, Camille Herce; nephews Lance (Gina) Jimenez, Chaz Jimenez, Tony Jimenez and Preston Herce. Connie has loving family and friends residing in Key West, Sunrise, and throughout Florida, and so many that I ask for your forgiveness if I failed to mention your relationship in this announcement.
Connie is preceded in death by her father, Charles Rene Jimenez, mother Margaret “China” Cabot Jimenez, brother Jose “Bosie” Jimenez, her daughter Maria T. Wild Carballo and her cousin and friend Anola Ybarmea Mira.
I imagine that Connie is presently enjoying arguing with her father Rene about the origin of the Key West chickens, dancing to some salsa music with her brother Bosie, updating her mother Chinita about everything she wants to know about her great-grandchildren, laughing herself to tears with her cousin Anola, and most of all, giving our daughter Maria the biggest hug imaginable from her father John.
Her ashes will be interred in Key West at a later date.