Costantino Vitale

Costantino "Dino" Vitale of Key West, Florida passed suddenly from heart-related illness on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Costantino was born in Catania, Italy on Oct. 10, 1959. As a child and young adult, he lived in Biel/Bienne Switzerland. Dino loved and excelled in football (soccer) and played on the Azzurri Bienne team for many years. He owned and operated fashion and record stores and was known in the European club scene as a professional DJ.
Costantino moved to Key West, Florida in 1988 where he owned and operated La Trattoria, the original One Saloon, and later Virgilio’s. Dino and his family celebrated European traditions, cuisine and ambiance at these unique establishments while always supporting Key West and the LGBTQ+ community.
In 1994, Costantino moved to San Diego, California where he owned a popular record store and dance club. DJ Dino was active in the house music scene and performed for stadium audiences of thousands in Southern California and Las Vegas.
For the last 15 years, Dino was the manager, bartender and dance DJ of BottleCap with his family in Key West. He entertained at several local clubs and supplied the island with his famous Italian tiramisu dessert. Uncle Dino was the vibrant soul of countless joyous celebrations. His many friends and family will miss his uplifting spirit, humor, smile, and laughter.
Costantino is survived by his son, Alec Vitale; son’s mother, Dawn Vitale; wife, Loredana Ritea; sister, Venera Vitale and her husband, Mario Santilli; brother, Carmelo Vitale and his wife, Carolyn Sullivan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends throughout Europe, the U.S.A. and especially Key West.
Costantino is preceded in death by his brother, Virgilio Vitale; his mother, Ada Rosa Pricoco Vitale; and his father, Vincenzo Vitale.
A celebration of Costantino’s life will take place this Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. at Fort Zachary Taylor Beach, a place he loved so much. Please respect social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.