Craig Lofton Lowe, 53, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, with family by his side.
He was born to parents John Walter (Bobby) and Carole Dianne Lowe on Dec. 11, 1966. He is survived by his son Brady, daughter Savana, brother Brian Lowe and his wife Tricia, his uncle Eddy, many cousins and niece Corinne. He is also survived by his godparents Ingrid Nielsen of Norway and Coffee Butler of Key West.
Craig was a bartender and had an amazing following of friends and family who would come out to see him. His love of people and being social are just a couple of traits that made him so special to all those he met.
Craig’s life was cut short due to complications stemming from a moped accident.
We will celebrate what would have been his 54th birthday at the Sunset Pier on Friday, Dec. 11, with a small service gathering at the Southern Keys Cemetery, 258 Avenue A, Big Coppitt Key, on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m.