Cynthia Marie Tynes (Marquez) became a third-generation Key West conch when she arrived on Nov. 14, 1951. Cynthia lived on South Street in the home her father, Edward Marquez, built in 1951 with his own hands. Similar to her mother, Clara “Monini” Hernandez Marquez, Cynthia called Key West home for most of her life.
After graduating from Key West High School in 1970, Cynthia and her friends remained close while raising families and living life together.
Cynthia and her former husband, Morgan “Randy” Tynes Jr., had two daughters together. Her greatest joy in life was raising them as a wonderful and loving mother. She was also a strong and resilient woman who modeled determination and hard work for her daughters as they watched her become a manager at two local retail stores to support her family. Despite working long hours, her daughters felt she was always around for them, and she found ways to make moments special for them. Often that was through hand-making Halloween costumes, watching their favorite movies in bed together, making her famous fudge and cakes, encouraging their love of dancing, and hours of her listening to them on the phone. Her daughters and grandchildren never questioned her unconditional love for them.
She also loved animals and would go to great lengths to care for them. This was a reflection of her big heart those close to her knew well.
Cynthia left this life to join her Lord and reunite with family in Heaven on May 27, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Shannon (James “Cal”) Michael of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and Monique (William III “Billy”) Kight of Key West, Florida; seven grandchildren, William IV “Billy”, Ryan, and Reese Kight and Elle Marie, James “Eli”, Halle, and Katherine Michael; brother Edward F. (Sherry) Marquez of Stuart, Florida; niece and nephew Nicole (Scott) Hand of Altha, Florida and Edward (Chrissy) Marquez of Randolph, New York; great nieces and nephews Lydia, Mark, and Anna Grace Hand, and Aubrey and Asher Marquez.; cousins Bert “Chito” (Patsy) Gerez, Maria Sullivan, and many more cousins and family members who love her and miss very much.
A private celebration of Cynthia’ s life will be held on Saturday, June 5. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Johns Hopkins Scleroderma Center Research Fund at http://www.hopkinsscleroderma.org.