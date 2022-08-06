Dale Wayne Rogers, lovingly known as “Sandman” from his time working on Smathers Beach, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 21, 2022, surrounded and loved by his son, David, daughter, Brittany, and his brother, Don.
He was born on July 24, 1957, in Abilene, Texas to Barbara and William Rogers. He was a wonderful father, charismatic and charming friend, and a loving son and husband. He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Fletcher Rogers, and his little sister, Nakita Baldwin. He is survived by his children Brittany and David Rogers, the mother of his children, Christine Puckett Rogers, his brother Don Rogers, his long-term partner Rebecca Love, as well as his father and step-mother William and Nancy Rogers.
As per Dale’s wishes there will be no formal family service but instead he was cremated and trusted to his children to be released to the earth and sea where his loved ones hold memories of his life well lived.
