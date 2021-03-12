Dana E. Boggs

Boggs

Dana E. Boggs, 53, has joined her beloved parents Elizabeth A. Guppy, and Harold C. Guppy. She passed peacefully on Feb. 17, 2021, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in Connecticut with her daughter Andrea beside her.

She is survived by two daughters, Fallon E. Hopp and Andrea K.E. Boggs, and sister Tara E. Taylor. She will be sadly missed by family and friends in the Florida Keys and New England area.

There will be an informal memorial service held at Southern Keys Cemetery on Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Dana Boggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.