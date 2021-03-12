Dana E. Boggs, 53, has joined her beloved parents Elizabeth A. Guppy, and Harold C. Guppy. She passed peacefully on Feb. 17, 2021, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in Connecticut with her daughter Andrea beside her.
She is survived by two daughters, Fallon E. Hopp and Andrea K.E. Boggs, and sister Tara E. Taylor. She will be sadly missed by family and friends in the Florida Keys and New England area.
There will be an informal memorial service held at Southern Keys Cemetery on Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m.