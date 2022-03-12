Daniel “Danny” Gomez passed away on Nov. 14, 2021 at his home in New Port Richey, Florida after a short illness at the age of 73. He was born Jan. 1, 1948 in Tampa, Florida. He moved to Key West at the age of 8 years old.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved mother Adaila (Cuchie) Davila, step-father Cesar (Macho) Davila, his father Manuel Gomez, step-brother Cesar “Jr.’ Davila and his nephew John T. Davila. He is survived by his wife, Kristina Gomez, daughter Heather (Billy) Roberts, step-daughters Vanessa Nesbitt, Tiffany (Ron) Cerniglio, grandchildren Karli Roberts, Kameron Roberts, Ava Cerniglio, Chloe Cerniglio, Lola Cerniglio, sister Denise (James) Bogoeff, brother Robert (Bobby) Davila, uncle Robert (Mary) Garcia nephews CJ Davila,III, James Bogoeff Jr., Jason Bogoeff, Bobby Davila Jr., Graycen Bogoeff, nieces Shannon, Caitlin and Ashley Lafferty, Jennifer, Ceci, Jade and Ty Marie Cervantes, Samantha and Savannah Bogoeff.
He will be greatly missed by his cousin he talked to everyday, Larry Davila, and his dog, Olive. Danny left behind so many cousins and lifelong friends that are too many to name. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a frequent visitor to Walt Disney World. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at the Key West City Cemetery, where it will be his final resting place and he will be with his mother and father at the family plot.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Gomez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.