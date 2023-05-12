Daniel Paul Toppino, 74, went peacefully to the Lord on May 7, 2023, surrounded by his family. Born in Key West on Aug. 25, 1948, he was the eldest child of Frank and Betty Rose Toppino. Danny attended Mary Immaculate for elementary, secondary and high school, graduating in 1966. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans and graduated in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in business. He joined the ROTC and became a commissioned officer as Second Lieutenant, U.S. Army. He returned to Key West and joined the family business, Charley Toppino & Sons. In 1975 the company expanded, and Danny moved to Naples to open and manage the new office. He met and married his former wife, Cynthia (Kessler), and they had two children, John and Lindsey. Danny later moved back to Key West and was very active in the community; he served on many boards including Easter Seals Society, Key West Art & Historical Society, Tennessee Williams Fine Arts Center, AIDS Help, Florida Keys Historic Preservation Board, Sunrise Rotary Club and the Key West Chamber of Commerce.
Danny loved his family unconditionally. He cherished growing up in Key West and the memories he made with his cousins and large, extended family. He had a wealth of historical knowledge and was always reminiscing about old Key West. Danny had a big heart and genuinely cared about his community.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Rose Toppino. He leaves behind his son John Toppino (Jayde Sawyer), daughter Lindsey Toppino and their mother, Cynthia Kessler, father Frank Toppino, sister Ramona Busot (Aldo), brother Richard Toppino (Debra), nephews and nieces Andrew Toppino (Monica), Alexandra Busot Bennett (Mikey), Elizabeth Toppino (Steven Davies), Anthony Toppino and many great-nephews and great-nieces.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West. The Rosary will be held on Friday, May 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dean Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St. Private interment at Key West City Cemetery. Donations in Daniel’s name can be directed to Avow Hospice of Naples, Florida Cancer Specialists of Naples and the MS Society of America.
