With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Danilo Suarez at the young age of 62 on Sept. 10, 2022, in Key West Florida.
He was born on April 4, 1960, to Danilo and Belkis Suarez in Havana, Cuba. He is survived by his siblings Mayra Wiggins, Becky Mendez, Gilbert Suarez, Roger Suarez and Violet Mingione; his children Sandra Suarez and Danilo Suarez Jr.; his grandchildren Lillyonna Connelly, Desi Perez, Dominick Perez, Roman Valero and Steven Jr.; as well as countless nieces, nephews and colleagues who adored him.
He was a beacon of light and a pillar of his local community. He will forever be remembered by his big heart and even bigger smile, and his love of the Miami Dolphins, which he shared with his nephew Roger Suarez Jr. He became an entrepreneur and launched his landscaping business Yard Guard of The Keys LLC in 2018, where he cultivated amazing business relationships and garnered much success.
The family would like to express our gratitude for the outpouring of love during this most difficult time. Funeral services will be held privately as well as a private celebration of life to follow Saturday, Sept. 24. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please to donate to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. All arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center
