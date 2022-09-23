Danilo Suarez

Suarez

With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Danilo Suarez at the young age of 62 on Sept. 10, 2022, in Key West Florida.

He was born on April 4, 1960, to Danilo and Belkis Suarez in Havana, Cuba. He is survived by his siblings Mayra Wiggins, Becky Mendez, Gilbert Suarez, Roger Suarez and Violet Mingione; his children Sandra Suarez and Danilo Suarez Jr.; his grandchildren Lillyonna Connelly, Desi Perez, Dominick Perez, Roman Valero and Steven Jr.; as well as countless nieces, nephews and colleagues who adored him.

