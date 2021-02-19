Danny Alan Rogers

Aug. 25, 1967 — Jan. 29, 2021
What can I tell you about my best friend, my husband Danny?
He drove a ’76 Camaro, sported a mullet (albeit short one) and loved AC/DC.
A good hamburger was treasured by him.
He hated Brussels sprouts.
Catching fish was something he loved. His favorite club on the golf course was his putter.
He never met an action movie he didn’t like.
He would go camping with me as long as he had air conditioning, a television and a “Star Wars” DVD.
That being said, the three cats he shared with me are named Leah, Vader and Yoda. At his insistence.
His ringtone was a “Star Trek” communicator “Ahoy.” He missed his flip phone.
Among his favorite memories were the times that he got to run the coconut races.
He was funniest when he was making a dry comment or observation. But he thought he was when he was telling one of his corny “dad” jokes. Either way, he made us laugh.
Prank phone calls and texts from him were common for our family (including his sister Denise and her fiance Mike, my sister Rhonda, and some of his many nephews and nieces — Mike, Cayla, Daniel, Breyt, Christina, Laura, Andrea and Drake to name a few.)
The crazy world of restaurants was a big part of his life. And that included his 18 years at Sunset Pier. Before he went to work he would always say “I wonder what fresh hell is waiting for me today …”
But, in truth, he loved the challenges that came with the territory.
And though he could be tough, and a bit of a jackass sometimes, in his heart there was so much love and care for the people he worked with.
Things you might not know about him:
He was a talented martial artist;
His chili recipe won us a cruise to Mexico;
He jumped off a cliff in Negril (and yes, there is more to that story);
And, believe it or not, he loved being around beautiful women (haha!).
And somehow I think he will never forgive Al for not letting him know that Katey Sagal was at the bar at Sunset Pier, when he was only a few hundred feet away in the office.
He could never see himself living in any place except for Key West. This island was truly his home.
And finally, he had a contact in his phone — “Love of my Life.” And that was me.
An informal gathering will take place on Sunset Pier at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Yes, we all know that Danny would not have liked to getting up that early!
In place of flowers, please bring a memory or a photo. And feel free to bring a coconut to toss in the water in his memory.
Any additional contributions should be sent to Sister Season, as he was a big part of the hospitality community and had a real love of Key West.