Danny Caraballo Sr., 71, of Lakeland, Florida, left his earthly home for his heavenly home on Jan. 10, 2023.
Danny was born Sept. 13, 1951 in Greenville, South Carolina. Danny was a graduate of Key West High School, Class of 1969.
Danny was a master plumber by trade. He has plumbed many businesses and residences up and down the Keys since 1974. He was employed by the U.S. government Public Works Department in Key West and Guantanamo Bay Cuba as a plumber, pipefitter and QA inspector from 1983 until retirement in 2005. He always had a side job going, such as his own plumbing business, for several years and back-flow testing. He then moved to Central Florida in 2006 and worked a couple different jobs such as driving for Mears; his favorite was being a school crossing guard for Kissimmee schools. His current church family was the Good Shepherd Fellowship in Kissimmee. When he lived in Key West, his church families consisted of Glad Tidings and Covenant Word.
Danny is predeceased by both of his parents, Orlando and Myrtle “Mickey” Caraballo. Danny is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Hayes Caraballo; two children, Angelique and Nick LeCoumpte and Danny and Lacy Caraballo Jr; four grandchildren, Kurt, Amberly, Danica, Landon; and a great-granddaughter, Waylynn.
