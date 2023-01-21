Danny Caraballo

Caraballo

Danny Caraballo Sr., 71, of Lakeland, Florida, left his earthly home for his heavenly home on Jan. 10, 2023.

Danny was born Sept. 13, 1951 in Greenville, South Carolina. Danny was a graduate of Key West High School, Class of 1969.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Caraballo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.