So sad to announce the sudden passing of Danny Cyr at his home in Hertford, North Carolina.
Danny was born and raised in Key West, growing up one of the first homes on Key Haven with a pristine canal in his backyard. The ocean became one of his great passions, eventually owning his own charter boat, the C hawk. He spent many years along with his siblings, Joe, Mike, Uncle Willie Wickers, cousins Bill, Little Billy Wickers and Jimmy Bailey working at Charterboat Row. They were all phenomenal captains and mates back when the fishing was possibly the best ever experienced in Key West waters.
He especially loved fishing tournaments for sailfish and marlin and was very successful at it. Danny met the love of his life, Bonnie Hartley, and together they were married for 46 years. They had a daughter, Brandi, and a son, Steven. Danny worked many years in carpentry, construction and Civil Service. Bonnie had a very successful career working for Civil Service, which eventually took them to Chesapeake, Virginia.
This was just fine with Danny because he was an outdoorsman and avid bowhunter.
After retirement, they led a nomadic life for two years exploring this great country. Eventually settling in Hertford, North Carolina, close to his son, Steven.
Danny’s passing was very sudden and unexpected, leaving family and his many friends with huge holes in their hearts for the loss of this great man. He led an amazing life and would literally give the shirt off his back to help you. Rest in peace, my Indian brother. We will hunt and fish together again!
Danny is survived by his wife, Bonnie, brother Mike, daughter Brandi, son Steven and six grandchildren.
Danny requested that his ashes be spread in the ocean off his island home. A flotilla gathering will be announced at the time.
To plant a tree in memory of Danny Cyr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.