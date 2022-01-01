Daryl Wayne Bookout was born on March 15, 1966, to John and Gale Bookout in Portsmouth, Virginia. He passed away Dec. 28, 2021, in Key West, Florida after a long battle with cancer.
Daryl grew up in Houston where he attended North Shore High School. He lived in multiple communities including the Philippines, Belgium, Nevada, Texas, Colorado and Florida, where he made Key West his final home. Daryl loved to play the guitar and was known to drop in and play at many open mic sessions on the island. Daryl had a deep-rooted love for all animals. He enjoyed traveling and a good adventure.
He was a master scuba instructor, an underwater photographer, and a strong advocate of marine conservation. He worked with several reef restoration organizations, designing new ways to rebuild and support our reefs through innovative technology.
Daryl’s professional career was as an architectural technical sales consultant for Autodesk, where he traveled the world building businesses and making lasting friends.
He cherished family. No matter where life took him, he always had time to talk to family. Daryl is survived by Donna, his wife, his daughters Chelsea and Jimsey, as well as his grandchildren Avee, Brynn and Brooks. He also is survived by his parents John and Gale, sister Paula, and brother Mark. He was close to his aunts Jo Ann and Sandra, uncles Richard and Steven Ray, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, John and Alene Bookout, his grandfather Otis, his grandmother Sally, and his uncle Troy.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Reef Relief, a charity extremely close to his heart (reefrelief.org).
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St. Visitation will be held from noon to service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Key West City Cemetery. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
