Dat Hoang, 70, passed away on Dec. 15, 2021, at his home in Key West, Florida with his family by his side after battling terminal illness for 10 months.
Mr. Hoang was born on Sept. 14, 1951, to Do Hoang and Lieu Huynh. He attended Hue Law University from 1970 to 1971, then Hue Pedagogical University from 1971 to 1972. He served as a second lieutenant in the South Vietnam Army from 1972 to 1975.
Mr. Hoang moved to the United States in 2015 and has been working at the local Publix store. He was known for being a kind, caring person who had a great passion for poetry, music and books.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Doa Nguyen, daughters Summer, Winter, Spring, Catt and Autumn, sons-in-law Patrick, William, Jeffrey, Ryan, grandson Nguyen, granddaughters Melody and Scarlett.
His Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Key West Golf Course from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers and contributions, please send to Key West Golf Club, Attn: Doa Nguyen, 6450 College Road, Key West, FL 33040. All contributions will be donated to help the poor in Central Vietnam per Mr. Hoang’s wish.
