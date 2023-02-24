David Allen Lones, born March 10, 1956, in Key West Florida, passed away Jan. 30, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Preceded in death by his father, Harry Maitland Lone,s and his mother, Georgina Lones (Castellano), he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diana Lones (Marquess); daughter Colleen Lynn Barger (Lones), sons Benjamin David Lones, Stephen Allen Lones, Maitland Harry Lones; daughter, Rose Nicole Lones; grandchildren Isabelle Barger, William Barger, Grayson Barger, Jack Coleman, Riley Lones, Lizzie Lones, Addison Lones, Amelia Lones, Aria Adams and Ares Adams; sisters Deborah Roberts (Lones) and Wanda Roldan (Lones), brother Michael Lones; and numerous brother- and sister-in-laws and nephews and nieces.
David passed away from a short illness and left this world with his family by his side. David was an “old-time Conch” from an old Conch family. David loved God, his family, Key West and his close friends. He will be greatly missed by his many family members and friends.
God rest your soul, David, and God willing we will see you again someday. We will miss you greatly, but know that you are in a better place and at peace now. Till we meet again. Isaiah 40:31.
Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date
All arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center.
To plant a tree in memory of David Lones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.