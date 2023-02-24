David Allen Lones

David Allen Lones, born March 10, 1956, in Key West Florida, passed away Jan. 30, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Preceded in death by his father, Harry Maitland Lone,s and his mother, Georgina Lones (Castellano), he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diana Lones (Marquess); daughter Colleen Lynn Barger (Lones), sons Benjamin David Lones, Stephen Allen Lones, Maitland Harry Lones; daughter, Rose Nicole Lones; grandchildren Isabelle Barger, William Barger, Grayson Barger, Jack Coleman, Riley Lones, Lizzie Lones, Addison Lones, Amelia Lones, Aria Adams and Ares Adams; sisters Deborah Roberts (Lones) and Wanda Roldan (Lones), brother Michael Lones; and numerous brother- and sister-in-laws and nephews and nieces.

