David Austin Clopeck

Clopeck

David A. Clopeck, 64, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022. Born and raised in Framingham, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Jack and Lillian (Moran) Clopeck.

David graduated from Framingham South High School in 1976 and the College of the Holy Cross in 1980, where he was enrolled in the Naval ROTC program. Upon graduation, he was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Worden CG 18 and was awarded the Battle “E,” the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Surface Warfare Officer insignia. He retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander.

To plant a tree in memory of David Clopeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.