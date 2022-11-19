David Austin Clopeck

David A. Clopeck, 64, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022. Born and raised in Framingham, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Jack and Lillian (Moran) Clopeck.
David graduated from Framingham South High School in 1976 and the College of the Holy Cross in 1980, where he was enrolled in the Naval ROTC program. Upon graduation, he was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Worden CG 18 and was awarded the Battle “E,” the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Surface Warfare Officer insignia. He retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander.
With his transition from active duty to the reserves, he entered the field of banking at Chase Manhattan Bank. He spent 20 years as a Commercial Lending Officer in greater Rhode Island, Key West, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia. While working in banking, he earned his MBA from Bryant University.
David was a passionate New England sports fan, avid reader and history buff.
He is survived by his son Austin and his wife, Stephanie, of Valrico, Florida, son Clifford of Valrico, former wife Michele Cleek of Valrico, brother Jeffrey and his wife, Colleen, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, and brother John and his wife, Linda, of Stow, Massachusetts. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Vincent, Michael, Mary and Uriel Clopeck of Valrico, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was the brother of the late Gary Clopeck, who died in 2002.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral mass at St. Stephen’s Church, 251 Concord St. (Rt. 126), Framingham, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the family plot in Edgell Grove Cemetery.
