David Dwayne Bacon, a former construction worker by trade and a resident of Miami, Florida, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at age 61. David Bacon was born to Eugene L. Bacon, Jenna Mae Valdez-Bacon, and brother Anthony Bacon, who preceded him in death. David Bacon was born in Key West, Florida, on July 26, 1959. David was once married to Virginia Campbell-Bacon, where they divorced. He was devoted to family and friends. He loved to tease, and he brought humor to all social gatherings. David was known to be very annoying, but that was his way of making sure you would not forget his affectionate way. Growing up and to adulthood, he faced many challenges that he had to overcome and made changes for the better. And along the way, David met some amazing people, that loved him very much. David enjoyed life, and he leaves behind to cherish his memories, Elliot Bacon Valdez Sr. Mark Bacon (Ceasha Gardner-Bacon), and Alando Bacon; and two beautiful sisters, Alexis Bacon and Iona Bacon-Gunn(Oscar Gunn, Jr). David did not have any children from his union. But David was blessed to have many nieces and nephews that he loved like his own.
It is with the broken hearts of our dear brother’s passing that the family will receive family and friends for Reflections of life on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10 a.m.; Graveside services at Key West Cemetery.