David John Banks was born at home in Ilford, Essex, England, on Feb. 5, 1945, to Edward (Ted) and Daisy Banks. The roof was blown off during a Nazi air raid the next day. In 1948, Edward, Daisy, older son Terry and Dave crossed the Atlantic on the Empress of Canada. They lived with friends while Ted looked for a suitable engineering position. They moved to Dorval, near Montreal, where brothers Richard, Thomas and Allan, and sister Linda, were born.
Dave joined the Navy and was married to Jacqueline Kennedy prior to posting. He served on the carrier USS Intrepid during the Vietnam war, on the flight deck as part of the catapult and arresting gear team. He traveled around the world twice during his service and said that going through the Panama Canal and visiting Hong Kong were the happy memories. Certainly, there were many sad ones.
His daughter, Monica, and son, Michael, were born in Billerica, Massachusetts after the war. Post-Vietnam, Dave worked for Amoco Oil Company. He and a friend also leased a station site and ran it for several years. He was going to work for ARAMCO, in Saudi Arabia, when the Gulf War broke out. Instead, he drove a car to Key West for a friend and ended up staying.
He worked for Rod and Dan Karcher, Rodan Construction building homes on Big Coppitt and painting interiors. He attended the police academy and worked for City of Key West Police, and then moved to State of Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco. He served as Lieutenant in Key West, and as Captain of the Fort Myers office.
Dave met his wife, Suzanne Dion Banks, when he arrested one of her employees for selling beer to a minor. They became good friends, boating, fishing, and snorkeling buddies. They were married Oct. 6, 1990, and enjoyed many adventures, including 27 cruises, NASCAR races, and many trips to their second home in Massachusetts.
Dave served on the Board of Directors of the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys and through his donation jars and numerous Dolphin Tournaments raised more than $1 million with the motto “What we raise stays.”
Survivors are his wife of 31 years, Suzanne Dion Banks, children Monica Schmidt and husband David, and Michael Banks and partner Michelle Howard, grandchildren Dylan Mahoney, Tyler and Ben Schmidt, and Noah and Jonah Banks, brothers Terry, Richard and wife Kathleen, Tom and wife Beth, Allan Banks and wife Kim, sister Linda Banks Johnston and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the ICU nurses and staff at Lower Keys Medical Center, Dr. Smith, Dr. Lawson and Dr. Atilla.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m. Please do not wear black. This will be a joyful Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys.