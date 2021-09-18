David Martin Cottar was born in Key West, Florida, on Nov. 29, 1960, to Geraldine Navarro and Thomas Jerry Cottar. He graduated from Key West High School, and shortly after married Ellie Estrada, with whom he raised three children: David Jr., Alisha and Tyler.
David devoted 29 years of service to Keys Energy, where he was a beloved friend and mentor to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his two sons David Cottar Jr. (Liz Manaher) and Tyler Cottar, daughter Alisha Lynn Criswell (Tag Criswell), grandchildren Bronson Campo, Sutton Cottar, Elliot Cottar, Alyssa Criswell, Alina Criswell, and Clayton Criswell, brother Daniel (Danny) Cottar, sister Erin Cottar, nephews Devin Gregory and Frank Danysh, Uncle Daniel (Bubba) Navarro, and several cousins.
David’s late wife, Kelly, preceded him in death. David was an avid boat enthusiast and spent much of his life on the water. He was a devoted father and grandfather and spent many years coaching his children and watching his grandchildren in countless sporting activities, and he never missed a Miami Hurricanes football game. David enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by family. He will be remembered for his loyal friendships and his unending love for his family. His impact on this community is evident in the outpouring of love his family has received. David is forever loved and will truly be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in November.
To plant a tree in memory of David Cottar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.