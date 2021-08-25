Deborah Mae Steadman Zarate went to be with her Lord on Aug. 28, 2021. Born on Dec. 22, 1949, Debbie was raised in Key West and a proud Conch. She attended Key West High School, where she was a four-year Conchette and graduated with the Class of 1967.
At age 14, Debbie met the love of her life, Carlos Zarate, and was happily married for 52 years. She spent 30 years working in bookkeeping and accounting at Sears, Resort Realty and the Key West Housing Authority and succeeded her father in 1997 as owner and operator of Maritime Services of Key West. She relocated to Melbourne, Florida in 2001, where she worked as a real estate sales and marketing professional until she retired.
Debbie was a devoted wife, mother and nanny. She adored her eight grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, and was happiest when spending time with her family. Debbie will forever be remembered as a kind, compassionate and selfless woman who was loved by so many.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Alice Louise Yent Steadman and Capt. Richard T. Steadman, and sister, Alice Ann Sklar. She is survived by her husband, Carlos; brother, Tommy Steadman (Linda); sister, Kathy Zeglen (Ray); brother-in-law, Michael Sklar; children, Tammie Zarate, Annette Barrios (Danny), and David Zarate (Erica); grandchildren Zachary Rojas (Kristina), Blake Gage, Monique Ferrer, Brianna Barrios, Daniel Barrios, Kendall Zarate, Jayde Zarate, David Zarate Jr.; great-grandson, Roman Blake Barrios; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Survivors also include lifelong friends who Debbie considered family: Dalia Dixon Travis, Fredy Varela (Linda deceased), Jerry and Eulalia Alfonso, god-daughter Toye Coxe, and countless other close personal friends.
A memorial service will be held at Key West United Methodist (Old Stone) Church at a future date when it is safe to gather her cherished friends and family.
