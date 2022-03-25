Mrs. Debra Jean Niles, 67, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was a life-long Conch Key Wester, a graduate of Key West High School and Florida Keys Community College. She married Henry Jackson Niles Sr., known as Hank; she was the love of my life. A member of the Scottish Rite Order of Eastern Star of Key West, she recently retired from the Monroe County Courthouse. She is survived by her loving husband, Hank, of 48 years, a son, Richard (Jerri) Niles of Key West, a stepson, Henry Jackson Niles Jr. of Clermont, Florida, five grandchildren, one brother, Robert (Kelley) Malone, one sister, Benita (Larry) Forns, and one brother-in-law, William Niles, all of Key West, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Care Key West.
Interment will be at a later date.
Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
