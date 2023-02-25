Delbert Ashburn, 91, left his family and friends and forever and stepped away from his dock on Feb. 3, 2023.
Del traveled through life with Marge, his wife of 63 years — his “Quinky.” After a 20-year U.S. Navy career, they opened “Ashburn’s Damaged Freight” in Eugene, Oregon, where he also became an avid “Duck” fan.
Their continued travels took them to all 50 states (including Hawaii and Alaska), Africa, Spain, Japan, Scotland, Mexico, France, Germany and Canada.
Discovering the Florida Keys in 1986, Del loved lobstering, fishing, snorkeling, happy hour and building things he designed. But most of all, Del truly enjoyed sharing his stories and projects, and hosted hundreds of people and events at their home on Big Coppitt Key. Del loved phone calls, letters and visits from friends and family across the country, always making time to share and truly listen.
Del participated in more than 40 Key West events, including eight Fantasy Fests, four Minimal Regattas, Lighted Boat Parades (including caroling through the canals of Big Coppitt), Holiday Parades, Zombie Bike Rides, and he loved making giant bubbles (everybody loves bubbles!).
Loved and admired by his children David (and Erin), Gail (and Dave), Chris (deceased), Phil, and Kate (and Bill), he also was adored by his grandchildren, including Luke, who followed in his Navy footsteps, Buck and Hayley. The loss is devastating, but we all know, on a scale of 1 to 10, Del’s life was a “10.” He made life grand.
Del was celebrated in 2021 during his “90th Birthday Bash” with friends and family — a true high point in his life, and how he wanted to be remembered ... sitting under the sea Grape tree, ready for his next great adventure. Therefore, no further services are planned.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.