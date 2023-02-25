Delbert Ashburn

Ashburn

Delbert Ashburn, 91, left his family and friends and forever and stepped away from his dock on Feb. 3, 2023.

Del traveled through life with Marge, his wife of 63 years — his “Quinky.” After a 20-year U.S. Navy career, they opened “Ashburn’s Damaged Freight” in Eugene, Oregon, where he also became an avid “Duck” fan.

