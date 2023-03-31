Denise Mary (Wholihan) Jackson/Glenz, 62, died after a gallant struggle March 14, 2023.
Born Nov. 24, 1960, in Detroit, Michigan, Denise graduated from St. Mary of Redford.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Glenz, many friends and family, brothers Peter (Nicole) Wholihan and Christopher Wholihan, dear friends Lisa Sato and Rocky. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Jean Wholihan.
Denise was a whirlwind who loved animals and the water, and she squeezed every moment of her too-short life to the fullest. She was captain and owner of “Stars & Stripes,” part of Florida Keys Marine Rescue Team, and a movie production scout in the Keys.
Denise led an unrestrained life, full of friends, love and adventure. Her effervescent spirit and the meteoric fashion in which she flew through our lives, will be greatly missed. https://bit.ly/celebratedenise
To plant a tree in memory of Denise Jackson/Glenz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
