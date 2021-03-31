Dennis Merle Mikkelson, 67, of Key West, Florida, passed away on March 26, 2021, at his home. Dennis fought to the end, battling cancer for the past 16 months. There will be no visitation or services per Dennis’ wishes. He will be cremated and interment will be in Florida, next to many deceased long-time friends. Castillo-Thurston’s Key West Mortuary, Key West, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis was born in Mason City, Iowa on July 18, 1953 to Virginia Calvert Mikkelson and Merle Mikkelson. He graduated from Mason City High School and North Iowa Community Area College. Dennis was in the U.S. Navy for 12 years, achieving the rank of Ensign. He decided to move to Key West after his discharge. Dennis owned and operated Crystal Menagerie until the time of his death.
Dennis is survived by his father and stepmother, Merle (Bonita), Mason City; sister, Sue Gauger, Latimer; stepbrothers, Rick Hesse, Mark (Tammy) Hesse; stepsister, Becky (Mike) Hall; along with many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Lames; his grandparents; brother-in-law, Bill Gauger; stepbrother, Paul Hesse; great niece, Hannah Hall; and many good friends.
We would like to thank his special friends Jack Wetzler, Eileen Wetzler, Myke McCoy, Katie Birt and Brandi Tufenkjian, along with the oncologist at Genesis Care Oncology and all the nurses at Amedisys Hospice in Key West who helped with Dennis’ care during his illness.
The family requests donations be sent to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
God bless you all for your loving care.
Family of Dennis Mikkelson