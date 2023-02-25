Dennis Nilo Salinero, 80, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 17, 2023.
He is survived by his daughters Dana Salinero and Lisa McElhiney (Tim), his grandchildren Dennis Gardiner, Mya Gardiner, Amy Gardiner, Marisa McElhiney and Sean McElhiney, brother Fred Salinero, nephew Chad Salinero, and numerous cousins and lifelong friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Salinero, his beloved mother, Zelia Carmona Salinero, and his niece Lori Salinero Highsmith.
Dennis “Happy” Salinero was born on Oct. 31, 1942 and raised in Key West. He was captain of the Key West High School football team in 1960 and graduated from KWHS in 1961. He continued on with his education at St. Leo’s College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business. His career started in 1963 at NAS Key West, where he proceeded to climb the ranks, received many awards and retired with a GS-15 ranking.
Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. His love for hunting started as a little boy with his grandfather, Carmona, in the Keys. He continued that passion all throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mary Star of the Sea, and/or Key West Wildlife Center, PO Box 2297, Key West, FL 33045.
All arrangements entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center.
