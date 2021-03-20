Dennis Robert Liddy, 62, of Key West passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Mount Sanai Medical Center in Miami.
Born April 13, 1958 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Mary Ann (Howell) and James F. Liddy. Dennis was graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines.
He is survived by his partner of 32 years, (Paul) Douglas Testerman of Hickory, North Carolina, his mother, Mary Liddy of Castleton, Vermont, sister Deborah Rosmus, (Stephen), of Castleton, Vermont, brother Michael Liddy of Des Moines, Iowa, and sister Cheryl Carter, (Chuck) of Hickory, North Carolina, as well as nieces and nephews, including Emily, Allison, Patrick, Cassandra, and Caitlyn, and great nieces and nephew, including Arabella, Makenzie, Juliet and Carter. He leaves behind many dear friends. Heartbroken over Denny’s loss are his fur babies, Gigi and Maddie.
Dennis was predeceased by his father, James Liddy.
In addition to 21 years in beautiful Key West, Denny and Doug spent eight years in Manhattan, New York City and three years in Hickory and Conover, North Carolina. Denny loved to travel and was an adventurous cook. He also served as family historian. He brought humor and joy to the lives of those who knew him. He was a generous and loyal son, brother and friend.
In life Denny was surrounded by friends and family. Sadly at the time of his death, he was alone due to the safely precautions required by COVID-19. A memorial in celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of his family.