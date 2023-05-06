Diane Neyra Eliopoulos suddenly and unexpectedly passed the morning of Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Key West. Diane was born in Summerville, Massachusetts on Jan. 2. She was the eldest child of Greek parents George and Georgia Eliopoulos. She is survived by brothers Chris and Gary Eliopoulos, niece Georgia Eliopoulos and nephews Luke and Jake Eliopoulos.
She was married for 30 years to her Key West Conch wife, Patricia Ali Neyra. Together they lived an amazing life full of excitement, travel, happiness, support and comfort. Diane and Patty absolutely adored doing everything together, shared a very special bond and an unconditional love. Diane worked with Patty as Vice President of Neyra Construction. Prior to starting Eastern Development with Patty in 1996, she enjoyed a very successful corporate career in real estate site selection and development for companies such as Dryclean USA, Peoples Drug, 7-Eleven and Pollo Tropical.
Patty and Diane lived in Fort Lauderdale for many years, later moving to Delray Beach and finally settling together in Key West in 2009. Diane was very active in the Key West community as a past Board member of the Key West Lodging Association, past Board member of the Key West Attractions Association, past noon Rotary member, Key West Chamber Member, Key West Business Guild member, Key West Bike Club member and Woman’s Club Fantasy Fest Viewing Party Chair. She was the co-founder of the Key West Presidents Club, a Key West Ambassador, Queen of the Krewe of Key West, awarded noon Rotary Superstar of the Year and Key West Woman’s Club Woman of the Year. Her beautiful smile, vibrant personality, warmth and laugher will forever be missed by those who loved her.
A Celebration of Life fit for a queen, like Key West has never seen, will take place some time in early October. In lieu of flowers, her wife Patty asks that her family and friends please send a donation to the Key West Woman’s Club “saving Eleanor through Diane.” Your donation would help the woman we loved so much restore this historic museum that brought her so much joy and amazing friendship. Please send checks to Key West Woman’s Club, 319 Duval St., Key West, FL 33040.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.