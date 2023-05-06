Diane Neyra Eliopoulos

Eliopoulos

Diane Neyra Eliopoulos suddenly and unexpectedly passed the morning of Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Key West. Diane was born in Summerville, Massachusetts on Jan. 2. She was the eldest child of Greek parents George and Georgia Eliopoulos. She is survived by brothers Chris and Gary Eliopoulos, niece Georgia Eliopoulos and nephews Luke and Jake Eliopoulos.

She was married for 30 years to her Key West Conch wife, Patricia Ali Neyra. Together they lived an amazing life full of excitement, travel, happiness, support and comfort. Diane and Patty absolutely adored doing everything together, shared a very special bond and an unconditional love. Diane worked with Patty as Vice President of Neyra Construction. Prior to starting Eastern Development with Patty in 1996, she enjoyed a very successful corporate career in real estate site selection and development for companies such as Dryclean USA, Peoples Drug, 7-Eleven and Pollo Tropical.

