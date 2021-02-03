Dick Duane, 91, a former long-time Key West resident, died in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. He began his extraordinary career as a MGM contract player, then a well-known singer, advertising executive, literary agent and was true renaissance man. Dick lost a valiant battle against colon cancer. He was instrumental in the creation of the novel “Midnight Cowboy,” written by James Leo Herlihy, and the subsequent packaging of the Academy Award-winning film of the same name. The novel is dedicated to him, as well.
Following several appearances as a solo artist on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and several gold records, he appeared regularly in most major nights clubs in the country and internationally during the 1950s.
He produced the off-Broadway play “Stop, Your Killing Me” by James Leo Herlihy (author of “Midnight Cowboy”) at the 73rd Street Theater in 1969. As a board member of Lorillard & Co. and through his company, Duane Enterprises, Dick created major advertising campaigns for Kent brand cigarettes as well as Newport and True Blue brands.
In 1973, Dick, with his partner Robert Thixton, formed Pinder Lane Productions, which quickly grew into a successful award-winning music and film production company in New York City. In 1985, the company expanded and became the celebrity talent booking agency for BBDO New York and subsequently BBDO Worldwide and its affiliates, as well as other major ad agencies throughout the world, signing film stars, performing artists and former vice presidents to endorse and appear in numerous commercials and, in effect created branding.
A successful literary agent with several Key West authors as clients, he was co-owner of Pinder Lane and Garon-Brooke literary Agency, which still represents major literary clients. He is survived by his husband of 50 years, Robert Thixton, who has continued to operate both companies; brother-in-law William F. Thixton (Cathy), sister’s-in-law Christina Ann Knight and Mary Elizabeth Thixton and close Key West friends including Lynn Kaufelt, Jackson Kaufelt, Evangeline Washington, Barbara Robinson, Ernestine Curry, Jim Hogan and Brenda Myren and all who adopted him as theirs and loved him. An important human being graced this world and is now gone. There will be small private service. A video memorial film will be available at a later date.