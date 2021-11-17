Dolores Amelia Ybannea Henriquez, 84, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2021, after a long battle with dementia. She is finally limitless with her Savior and family members who went before her. Before her dementia, Dolores was strong-willed, witty, feisty, never one to hold back and full of perseverance. Her family and friends are saddened by Dolores’ passing, but are relieved that she completed this difficult journey and fought with vigor and tenacity like only Dolores could.
Born in Key West on Feb. 5, 1937, to Rabel and Altagracia “Artica” Ybarmea, Dolores lived her entire life on her beloved island. She graduated from Key West High School and a year later married her love, Ralph “Moe” Henriquez. For 35 years, she worked at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office and in that time she raised three children (Ralphie, Gladys, and David) who meant everything to her.
Dolores loved her Cuban heritage and was crowned Queen of the Key West Cuban Club (La Sociedad de Cuba), where she went to Cuba to represent the island of Key West. She loved Jesus, her Catholic patron saints, music, dancing, politics, sports, novelas, reminiscing about her fond memories of visiting Cuba and conversing for hours with lifetime best friend Oti Pazo, as well as other friends and family members. You just couldn’t visit her home before 2 p.m., because her other love was cleaning her house every day for hours, which brought her great joy.
Family was everything to Dolores. She always said, “I’ll give my children what I have and what I don’t have.” All of her children were able to grow up living in only one house, where she created many great memories and lots of wonderful meals on Flagler Avenue.
Dolores was predeceased by her parents, (Rabel and Altagracia “Artica” Ybarmea); her husband, (Ralph “Moe” Henriquez); and her sister Anoia Mira, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her son Ralph (Danise “DeeDee”) Henriquez of Key West; daughter Gladys (Nelson) Jamardo of Viera, Florida; son David (Jennifer) Henriquez of Key West; five grandchildren, Christopher Toppino, Ralphie Henriquez III, Ashley Henriquez McMahon, Xavier J Amardo and Leanna Williams; great-grandchildren, Ella Rose and Braxton Toppino; Xavier and Milo Jamardo; Isabelle Francis McMahon; Elena and Jose Pichardo; nieces Yvette Mira Talbot and Michelle Mira Cohen; favorite cousin Miriam Machin Rodriguez, as well as numerous others.
Dolores’ family would like to thank their friends, neighbors and all those who visited, prayed and showed their kindness, love and support. The family would like to express their immense gratitude to long-term caregivers Rosa Mendoza, llena Cruz, Maria Esposito, Ana Alfaro, Yadira Ortiz and Yessenia Duarte; Dr. Norman “Rocky” Tingle, Dr. Robert Loeffler, Dr. Claude Harris and the staff at Poinciana Gardens and Palm Vista Health and Rehab, with a special thank you to assistant administrator and long-time family friend, Donna Lopez Rosado.
Funeral services will be held at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West, on Friday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.