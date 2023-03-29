Dolores “Kiki” McLoughlin passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Key West, Florida, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, one day after her 94th birthday.

Kiki Hepworth was born in London, England on March 28, 1929 to her parents, William Percival Hepworth and Adela Bianchifiuri. Kiki’s father prior to her birth, from appendicitis while traveling on business in South America. She was raised by her mother and three sisters. Kiki lived in London throughout World War II, and survived the Blitzkreig and frequent bombings, seeking shelter at the sound of the air raid sirens in the London Underground subway system.

