Dolores “Kiki” McLoughlin passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Key West, Florida, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, one day after her 94th birthday.
Kiki Hepworth was born in London, England on March 28, 1929 to her parents, William Percival Hepworth and Adela Bianchifiuri. Kiki’s father prior to her birth, from appendicitis while traveling on business in South America. She was raised by her mother and three sisters. Kiki lived in London throughout World War II, and survived the Blitzkreig and frequent bombings, seeking shelter at the sound of the air raid sirens in the London Underground subway system.
Completing school and attending Pittman School of Business, Kiki found herself drawn to performing acrobatic roller skating onstage in England, Sweden and France. She later became a Windmill girl at the world-famous Windmill Theatre in London’s Piccadilly Circus after the war.
Kiki then traveled to America in the early 1950s, where she met her future husband John (Jack) McLoughlin, a firefighter with the New York Fire Department. They married and had three sons, John Jr. (Chuck), Bobby and Gregg. Kiki and Jack moved to Long Beach, New York in 1963 and bought a house there in 1965, where they settled and raised their family.
Kiki became a Certified Alcohol Counselor in 1974, and began working at the Salvation Army in Hell’s Kitchen, a rough neighborhood in Manhattan, helping suffering alcoholics achieve sobriety through the 12- program. She tirelessly devoted herself to this noble calling, and continued to do so, after Kiki and Jack moved to Key West in 1992. Here, she volunteered at the local jail, speaking to countless inmates, well into her late 80s. She often found herself bringing alcoholics to detox, rehab and 12-step meetings.
Kiki was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to her beloved family, always with an open door at her home in Key West, where the kids visited her and Jack countless times. She spent an extraordinary amount of time with her grandchildren, who gave her the greatest joy.
Kiki and Jack enjoyed cruising and took many trips to exotic locales including Europe, Africa, South America, Alaska and the Panama Canal. Key West was, however, their favorite place, and they spent 30 years living in paradise. They made many lasting friendships here and were very social, hosting Friday night poker games. Once a year they made a trip, driving to Long Beach every summer to visit family.
Kiki and Jack were true soulmates who adored each other, and they were married almost 70 years. The loss of her husband was life-changing, and she was surrounded by her dearest friends to help her through this challenging time.
Kiki was predeceased by her husband, Jack, her sons Chuck and Gregg, her daughter-in-law Linda, her sisters Pat, Betty and Olive, her nephews Peter and Billy, as well as her many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Kiki is survived by her son Bobby, her daughters-in-law Lynn, Meg and Joanne, her grandchildren John,Christine, Jacqueline, Sydney, Ryan, Nicholas and Chelsea, her great niece Jennifer, her great nephew Paul and her beloved great-grandchildren Ella, Olivia, Maeve and Lola.
The family would like to thank Dr. Norman Tingle, her hospice nurses Abi and Angela and especially her daily caregivers Marianne, Katrice,Carine, Diana, Odelmis, Jocelyn and Paula, who all surrounded her with love and care during the final years of her life.
Local arrangement are as follows:
Dean Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St. Key West, visitation Tuesday, April 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 5, at 3 p.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future in New York for her northern friends and family. The family’s greatest wish is the first person to greet her in heaven is her darling husband, Jackie. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
