Donald Francis Conaway died on Oct. 8, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 81 years old.
Don is survived by his wife, Rebecca Conaway; his daughters Kelly Antonucci of Pennsylvania and Dana Zito of Ohio; his sisters Barbara Jean Bowers of Pennsylvania and Kathleen Andrews of New Jersey; his grandchildren Arielle, Victoria, Anthony, McKenzie (Antonucci), Alexandria Cromley and Nicholas Veneziale and his great-grandson, Hayden Harsel. He was predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Conaway, and his younger brother, John Francis.
Don was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He joined the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Underwater Demolition Team. He participated in the blockade of Cuba during the missile crisis and also service in Vietnam as a Navy SEAL.
Don moved to Key West in 1973. He finally found home. During his career he was a lineman, boat builder, and taxi driver and dispatcher.
Don’s interests included being a member of Avalon String Band. He loved the yearly march up Broad Street on New Year’s Day. He was also very active with the American Legion, both in Philadelphia and Key West, where he was a Past Commander of Post #28.
A burial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Southern Keys Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at the American Legion to follow at Arthur Sawyer American Legion Post #28.
