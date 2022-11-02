Donald Francis Conaway

Conaway

Donald Francis Conaway died on Oct. 8, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 81 years old.

Don is survived by his wife, Rebecca Conaway; his daughters Kelly Antonucci of Pennsylvania and Dana Zito of Ohio; his sisters Barbara Jean Bowers of Pennsylvania and Kathleen Andrews of New Jersey; his grandchildren Arielle, Victoria, Anthony, McKenzie (Antonucci), Alexandria Cromley and Nicholas Veneziale and his great-grandson, Hayden Harsel. He was predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Conaway, and his younger brother, John Francis.

